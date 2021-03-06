The Yakima Health District reported 47 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,971 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 383. Six people were hospitalized Saturday, with none intubated.
As of Saturday, 26,022 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 256.3 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 10-23.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 last week and are eligible for vaccination as well.
You can check whether you are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.