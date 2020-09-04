The Yakima Health District reported 40 new coronavirus cases Friday.
That gave the county 11 straight days with fewer than 50 new cases. The district reported 17 new cases Thursday.
The county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 11,762. Deaths remained at 228.
One additional person was hospitalized and intubated, bringing the county’s totals to 15 and five, respectively.
The health district also reported that 10,509 people have recovered from COVID-19, up 31 from Thursday.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan. Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.
The state has paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.