Yakima County has now gone nine days with fewer than 60 new daily cases of coronavirus reported, Yakima Health District reported.
Health officials reported 37 new cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 11,446 cases reported since mid-March. The district’s website stated the death toll was at 221, an increase of four since Friday.
Seventeen people were hospitalized, the district reported. Intubation totals weren't available Saturday.
The total number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 9,824.
While Gov. Jay Inslee and others have commended Yakima County’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, the county still has a way to go before it can enter the second phase of the “Safe Start” program.
State health officials say Yakima County must have fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period. For Yakima County, that works out to 63 or fewer cases in 14 days, or four or fewer a day. The daily average over the past seven days was 33.
From Aug. 2-15, Yakima County had 214 cases per 100,000 people, or 561 total cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Testing
Community COVID-19 testing sites are planned this week at the following locations:
Tuesday and Wednesday:
• 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi Loop, Toppenish
Thursday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park in Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Friday and Saturday: Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road
Call 211 for more information. Testing also is available at local medical clinics and hospitals.