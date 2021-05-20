The Yakima Health District reported 35 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 30,939 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 423.
Ten people were hospitalized Thursday, with one intubated.
As of Thursday, 29,501 people have recovered.
ReopeningYakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 59.2% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 50.3% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 41.7% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 115 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 29 to May 12.
Vaccine updateEveryone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Free clinics are available at the following locations without an appointment:
Friday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Selah United Methodist, 1061 Selah Loop Road
- 12:30-5 p.m. Grace of Christ Church, 9 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to noon, Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Northwest University, 200 University Parkway
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., MLK Jr. Elementary School, 2000 S. 18th St. Union Gap
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St. Union Gap
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.