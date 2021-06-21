The Yakima Health District reported 35 additional coronavirus cases between Saturday and Monday, with no new deaths.
Eight cases were recorded Saturday, three Sunday and 24 Monday. The county’s total is 31,620 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 427. Nine people were hospitalized Monday, with one intubated.
As of Monday, 30,368 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 67.8% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 56.9% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 50% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 84 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 28 to June 10.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Tuesday
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 2000 S. 18th St. in Union Gap
• Noon-6 p.m., Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• 4-7 p.m., Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St.
Wednesday
• 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley Lanes, 1802 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside
• 2-6 p.m., Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave.
• 3-6 p.m., Carniceria Guadalajara, 3202 Main St. in Union Gap
• 4-7 p.m., Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.