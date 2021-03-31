The Yakima Health District reported 35 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 28,980 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 389.
Seventeen people were hospitalized Wednesday, up from 13 Tuesday. Three were intubated, up from two Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 27,284 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. To remain in Phase 3 beyond April 15, counties must have fewer than 200 new cases over a 14-day period. Yakima County had 216.4 cases per 100,000 people from March 8-21.
Vaccine update
On Wednesday, vaccine eligibility expanded to restaurant, food service, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone 60 and older; and anyone older than 16 with two or more underlying conditions.
They are added to people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections and public transit. Also included: people who are pregnant, those who have a disability that puts them at high risk, everyone 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that all Washingtonians 16 and older would become eligible on April 15.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.