The Yakima Health District reported 33 additional coronavirus cases Friday, but still did not have a new death count.
The district is reconciling deaths and recovered cases. The reported number of deaths stands at 407, as it has since April 27.
The county has had 30,689 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Nine people were hospitalized Friday, with two intubated.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Safeway and Walmart pharmacies are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations. People can ask for a vaccine at store pharmacies without an appointment.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.