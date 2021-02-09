The Yakima Health District on Tuesday reported 70 additional coronavirus cases between newly confirmed and backlogged test results.
Of the 70 new cases, 32 were from Tuesday and 38 were older rapid COVID test results that had not previously been reported, the health district said. The health district will be adding backlogged cases in the coming days, it said.
The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county since mid-March 2020 to 26,639 and 365 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 17 people were hospitalized with one person intubated. A total of 23,073 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 568.1 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 17-30.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
A total of 16,091 first doses of COVID vaccines have been given in Yakima County as of Tuesday, as well as 4,019 second doses, the health district said in a news release. The county has received 16,785 first doses and 8,785 second doses, it said.
This week, 3,575 of the 5,725 doses received by the county were booster doses.
The health district has previously said that the number of remaining doses is likely greater than listed because providers are often able to extract additional doses of vaccine from vials. The information does not include doses given to staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccine plan. Everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment. The Yakima Health District is not scheduling appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.