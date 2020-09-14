Aug 11 Covid testing
Buy Now

Rachel Williamson, a volunteer registered nurse, collects a sample from Johana Martinez, right, at a free COVID-19 testing site managed by Medical Teams International and the Yakima Health District Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakima Health District reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The county’s total is now at 11,964 confirmed cases since mid-March. The health district reported no new deaths, leaving the count at 231 people.

Five more people were hospitalized Monday, bringing the total to 16 people. No one was intubated.

A total of 10,993 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 96 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 21 through Sept. 3. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan, though additional business activities have been allowed in recent weeks. Gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Friday.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.