The Yakima Health District reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county’s total is now at 11,964 confirmed cases since mid-March. The health district reported no new deaths, leaving the count at 231 people.
Five more people were hospitalized Monday, bringing the total to 16 people. No one was intubated.
A total of 10,993 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 96 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 21 through Sept. 3. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan, though additional business activities have been allowed in recent weeks. Gyms and fitness centers were allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Friday.