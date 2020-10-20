Yakima County health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no additional deaths.
The county has had 12,705 coronavirus cases and 241 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District.
Twelve people were hospitalized, with three intubated.
As of Tuesday, 11,833 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 76.6 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 25 through Oct. 8. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan.