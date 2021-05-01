The Yakima Health District reported 31 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 30,523 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 407.
Ten people were hospitalized Saturday, with two intubated.
The district has not updated the number of people recovered due to technical issues with the formula used to calculate the number, and is working to fix the issue Monday. The county defines recovery as someone who has gone more than 28 days since testing positive and is neither hospitalized nor dead.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
The next evaluation will be Monday, with an announcement from the state on Tuesday. Any changes will take effect Friday.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 261.8 cases per 100,000 people from April 9-22.
The latest complete hospitalization numbers from the state Department of Health show Yakima County with 4.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000 for the week ending April 19.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney on Friday said on her social media account that the state plans to analyze hospital data for the week of April 15-21. Data for the week leading up to April 21 puts Yakima County's per capita hospitalization number at 4.6.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.