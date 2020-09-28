County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with no new deaths. The count includes totals from Sunday and Monday.
The county has had 12,266 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged Monday.
Eleven people were hospitalized, with one person intubated.
As of Monday, 11,375 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 87 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 1-14. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.
Testing
Medical Teams International will offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing this week at the following locations:
• Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon at Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
• Thursday: 2-5 p.m. Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi Loop, Toppenish.
The Yakima Health District recommends testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive. People who are tested should quarantine at home until they receive results.
Those getting tested at a community-based testing site can pick-up an at-home test kit for household members. Individuals using a home test kit must have access to the internet and a valid email address. Call 211 for more information about testing.