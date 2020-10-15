The Yakima Health District reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 12,621 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 241.
Seven people were hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Thursday, 11,736 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 83 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 21 through Oct. 4. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Editors note: outdated information was provided in an earlier version of this story. It has since been updated.