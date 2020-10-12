Yakima area health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, with one new death.
The county has had 12,544 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 241 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. One additional death was reported Monday.
Seven people were hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Monday, 11,665 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 94 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 15-28. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.