The Yakima Health District reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 12,648 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 241.
Seven people were hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Friday, 11,761 people had recovered.
The Yakima Herald-Republic inadvertently reported outdated case numbers in Friday's print edition. The county had 30 new cases on Thursday, with 12,621 total cases that day.
Yakima County had 80.5 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 22 through Oct. 5. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.