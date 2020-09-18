coronavirusweb-10.jpg

FILE — Leiana Smith, a registered nurse, right, prepares to take a sample from a patient at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the parking lot of 2001 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

County health officials reported 26 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.

Yakima Health District data shows the county’s total is 12,065 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 232.

Of the reported deaths, 215 of the people had existing health issues. Thirteen people remain hospitalized, with one person intubated.

As of Friday, 11,130 people have recovered.

Health district data shows the age group with the most reported cases are those ages 20 and 29, who account for 22% of all cases, followed by the 30-39 age group, at 19%.

Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, but certain activities and businesses such as indoor dining, churches and fitness centers have been allowed to open with restrictions on capacity.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.