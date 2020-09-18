County health officials reported 26 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
Yakima Health District data shows the county’s total is 12,065 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 232.
Of the reported deaths, 215 of the people had existing health issues. Thirteen people remain hospitalized, with one person intubated.
As of Friday, 11,130 people have recovered.
Health district data shows the age group with the most reported cases are those ages 20 and 29, who account for 22% of all cases, followed by the 30-39 age group, at 19%.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, but certain activities and businesses such as indoor dining, churches and fitness centers have been allowed to open with restrictions on capacity.