County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,191 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged Thursday.
Nine people were hospitalized, with none intubated.
As of Thursday, 11,278 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 87.5 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.
Testing sites
Medical Team International continues to offer testing at various sites based on community need.
Tests will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., and at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima. Results can be accessed online within two to five days and patients can expect a call regarding their results in six days.