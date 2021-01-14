The Yakima Health District reported 221 new COVID cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 23,755 coronavirus cases and 325 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized Thursday, with six people intubated.
A total of 17,456 people have recovered.
From Dec. 22 through Jan. 4 the county averaged 1,045 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health. The state’s average overall was about 398 per 100,000 over the same period. During that time, 49.5% of those tested in Yakima County tested positive. Both numbers are the worst in the state.
Hospitalizations and new cases have declined this week compared to last week.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state's reopening plan. All regions in the state are of Phase 1, with updated information to be released Friday.