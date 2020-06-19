For the second time in less than two weeks, Yakima County has exceeded 200 new COVID-19 cases on a single day.
The Yakima Health District reported that 208 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number in Yakima County to 6,270 since the pandemic began. That's up from 6,062 Thursday.
The county's largest single-day increase in cases was 215 on June 8.
Two deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death toll from the disease to 118, according to the health district. Of those who died, 109 had other health issues in addition to coronavirus, according to the health district.
There are 53 people hospitalized while the number of those who are intubated remains at 10. As of Friday, 2,581 people have recovered from the disease, meaning it has been at least 28 days since they tested positive and they are neither hospitalized nor dead.
As of Wednesday, Yakima County’s two-week rate of infection was 698 per 100,000, the highest rate in the state, according to the state Department of Health.
Health district officials said Thursday that there were outbreaks at 21 facilities in the county, with eight agriculture facilities reporting outbreaks. The next-largest groups were grocery and health care facilities, with three each, while two fast food and education facilities each reported outbreaks, which are defined as at least two coronavirus cases in a two-week period.
Yakima County jail officials also reported an outbreak after 19 inmates in a second-floor housing unit tested positive for coronavirus. The inmates are quarantined, jail officials said, and all inmates and staff are required to wear masks.