The Yakima Health District reported 165 new COVID cases Wednesday, and provided an update on vaccine distribution in the county.
The county has had 23,534 coronavirus cases and 325 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized Wednesday, with five people intubated. The county has reported an average of 202 new cases per day over the past seven days.
A total of 17,456 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 1,025 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 21-Jan. 3.
Vaccine update
The Yakima Health District reported the county has received 9,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and administered 4,666 as of Tuesday. All three hospitals, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Community Health of Central Washington have received the vaccine, along with several local pharmacies.
Those totals don't include doses administered to staff and residents of long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership, a news release said.
The county remains focused on vaccinating people in both Phase A1 and A2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan. That phase includes high-risk workers in health care settings, first responders and long-term care residents and staff. People who qualify should visit the Yakima Health District's website to see a current list of providers scheduling vaccinations.
The health district continues to work with its partners to begin setting up mass vaccination sites for when the county moves into Phase B, which is expected to include at least 30,000 additional county residents.
The B1 phase will include people 70 and older and people who are 50 and older in a multi-generational household.