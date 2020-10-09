Yakima Health District officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,486 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 240 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Seven people were hospitalized, with two intubated. As of Friday, 11,609 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 93.8 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 15-28. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.