YAKIMA, Wash. — Another Yakima County resident has died from COVID-19, the Yakima Health District reports.
As of Saturday, the total death toll was 95 from the virus, while the number of cases increased by 147 since Friday, bringing the total to 4,539, according to the health district.
Forty-four people were hospitalized Saturday, an increase of one, with 14 intubated.
Health district officials report that 1,669 people have recovered.
Yakima County remains in the first phase of the governor’s “Safe Start Washington” program.
Testing
More mobile testing sites will be available in Yakima County next week to anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19, the health district announced on its Facebook page.
All mobile testing events take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is offered through a partnership with Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the health district and the Washington National Guard. Call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment.
Sites scheduled next week:
Monday: Barge Lincoln Elementary School, 219 E. I St., Yakima; and Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave.
Tuesday: McClure Elementary School, 1222 S. 22nd Ave.; and Garfield Elementary School. 612 N. Sixth Ave.
Wednesday: Lewis and Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce St.; and Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside
Thursday: Franklin Middle School, 410 S. 19th Ave., Yakima.