Yakima County health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with two new deaths.
The county has had 12,336 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 237 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Nine people were hospitalized, with none intubated. As of Friday, 11,432 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 83 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 7-20. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.