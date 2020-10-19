Yakima County health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,674 coronavirus cases and 241 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District.
Twelve people were hospitalized, with three intubated.
As of Monday, 11,818 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 81 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 22 through Oct. 5. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan.
The health district does not report numbers on Sundays, so the 14 new cases were for Sunday and Monday combined.
Yakima County will host three community-based testing sites Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Union Gap and Sunnyside for those who suspect they may have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Office of Emergency Management, 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management, 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap
- Thursday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. 1st St. in Sunnyside