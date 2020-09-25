Yakima Health District officials reported 12 new coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
Yakima County has had 12,203 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths remained unchanged Friday.
Nine people were hospitalized, with none intubated.
As of Friday, 11,278 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 87.5 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.
Molina Health care of Washington is partnering with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, the Yakima Health District and Ladies of the Masque to host a drive-through personal protective equipment (PPE) giveaway Saturday in Yakima.
The free event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last, at Fiesta Foods, 1008 Nob Hill Blvd.