Yakima County’s total number of coronavirus cases topped 7,000 the first day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring masks to be worn in public.
The Yakima Health District said there were 7.040 total cases as of Friday, 100 more than Thursday.
Fifty-three people were hospitalized, a decrease of three from the day before, while 15 were on ventilators, an increase of one.
The death toll increased by two to 134, with all but two two of them having underlying health conditions.
The number of people who have recovered is 3,475. A person is considered to have recovered it it has been 28 days since he or she tested positive and is no longer hospitalized.
Friday was the day that Inslee’s orders requiring people to wear masks in public statewide went into effect. Additionally, Yakima County businesses were to refuse service to those not wearing masks.
As of Thursday, Yakima County’s two-week rate of new coronavirus cases was 640 per 100,000. One of the conditions to move to the next phase in reopening the state is for the county to have no more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.