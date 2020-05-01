Several organizations have partnered with the Yakima Health District to provide on-site technical assistance to businesses still operating under the state and local stay-at-home orders.
The formation of the COVID-19 technical assistance team was in response to an increase in confirmed cases by local employers. The team has focused on the agricultural and food production industry, which has at least 240 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The district is working with the Yakima County Development Association, the Washington Growers League, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association and the state Department of Labor & Industries to staff the team.
The team, which will have a Yakima Health District staff member and a representative from one of the partner agencies, will make in-person visits. While on-site, the team will observe a businesses’ infection protection measures in their operations. After the visit, the Yakima Health District will provide recommendations for improvement in employment screening, physical spacing and barriers and employee education.
Businesses interested in receiving technical assistance should call the Yakima Health District’s environmental health line at 509-249-6514. The district will give priority to organizations that have multiple cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.