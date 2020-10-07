The Yakima Health District announced Wednesday that it “explicitly discourages” the large gatherings taking place throughout the Yakima Valley.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan. While additional activities have been allowed as case counts come down, permitted gatherings remain restricted to five people or less, with some exceptions for certain religious services and drive-in movies.
Yet at multiple recent events, including a weekend of stock car racing that drew crowds of thousands of people in Yakima, those guidelines were ignored.
Dr. Teresa Everson, the district health officer, emphasized that despite conflicting messages people may hear in the community, a “return to normal” is still not possible for the county.
“We must continue to keep in mind that we have only come this far by following public health recommendations,” she said. “If we become more relaxed, especially attending events with opportunity for large-scale transmission, it is only a matter of time before rates will go up again, putting our schools and businesses in danger of closing again.”
County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,442 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 240 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Five people remained hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Wednesday, 11,568 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 90 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 13 through Sept. 26, according to state Department of Health data. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
The health district stressed in a press release and during a Facebook Live briefing Wednesday that events bringing multiple households together increase the spread of COVID-19 and “put everyone at risk,” according to the release.
People who attend large events where social distancing and masking recommendations aren’t followed need to self-monitor for 14 days. People who develop any symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever, problems with breathing, or loss of taste or smell — need to get tested immediately, the district added.
There are two free community-based testing sites this week:
- Thursday in Sunnyside, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S 1st Street.
- Friday in Yakima, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the West Valley Church, 7109 West Nob Hill Boulevard.
The health district noted during its Facebook Live meeting that Yakima’s declining case counts mean that testing sponsored by the National Guard and Medical Teams International has moved to different counties, reducing testing capacity in Yakima.
People who do not have access to testing through a primary care physician should arrive at the testing sites early to reduce wait times and the possibility of being turned away due to limited testing supplies.
People without access to primary care can also call 211 for more information about free, local testing options.
The health district reminded people to celebrate Halloween safely this year, with household-based pumpkin carving or Halloween scavenger hunts, and to avoid “high-risk” activities like trick-or-treating or Halloween parties.
"We all must remember that as businesses and other activities slowly re-open, this is not because the COVID-19 pandemic is over," Everson said. "This is being done because our metrics show that our community has been taking public health recommendations seriously."
The district also encourages people to continue following established safety recommendations: maintaining 6 feet of distance, wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if ill.