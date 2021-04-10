Yakima area health officials called local coronavirus trends “concerning” on Friday, and urged people to get the vaccine.
The Yakima Health District reported 34 additional Yakima County coronavirus cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The health district said 20 of 39 counties in Washington state had people test positive for new COVID-19 variants this past week, including Yakima County. The new variants are more infectious and can spread more easily, a news release said.
New daily cases and hospitalizations have trended upward in recent weeks. Twenty-six people were hospitalized Saturday, with three intubated.
Local health officials urged people to continue following social distancing rules to prevent further spread of the disease.
“Through our local case investigation team, we are seeing that many of our local COVID-19 cases are coming from social gatherings,” said Melissa Sixberry, the district’s disease control director. “As we gather with individuals outside our households, we must continue to practice public health recommendations. We encourage individuals to reduce your risk of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, have small gatherings, and gather outdoors as much as possible.”
The county has recorded 29,535 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 394. A total of 27,737 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, with metrics to be reevaluated Monday. Yakima County is likely to move to the more-restrictive Phase 2 on Friday, April 16, even with additional leeway allowed by the governor’s office.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday updated and clarified the criteria for counties to stay in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. To move down, a county must fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations. Under the previous plan, a county that failed one metric would move back a phase.
According to the state Department of Health’s most recent numbers, the county had 213.7 new cases per 100,000 from March 7-30 and 6.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from March 15-21, meaning it’s failing both metrics. New cases need to be under 200 per 100,000 people for two weeks and new hospitalizations need to be under five per 100,000 over seven days.
Following Monday’s evaluation, the next Roadmap to Recovery plan evaluation will happen May 3.
Vaccine information
To date, 58,616 individuals in Yakima County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 34,356 individuals have received their second dose.
“In Yakima County, most individuals are already eligible and should make their appointment for their vaccine as soon as possible,” the health district said.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they:
- Are 60 and older or 50 and older in a multigenerational household
- Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants, food service, construction, manufacturing or corrections
- Have two or more underlying health conditions, are pregnant, or have a disability that puts them at high risk
- Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible on Thursday, April 15. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.