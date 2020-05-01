Yakima Health District says 280 Yakima County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lilián Bravo, the district’s director of public health partnerships, said recovery is defined as someone who has tested positive for the disease 28 days earlier and is neither hospitalized nor dead.
Based on Friday’s number, slightly more than one-fifth of reported coronavirus cases in the county are considered to have recovered. Health district numbers show there were a total of 1,293 reported cases in the county as of Friday, an increase of 56 from Thursday.
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County has increased, the number of deaths dropped by one to 48. Under state Department of Health guidelines, one of those deaths was removed from the list because the person would have died from other causes even if they did not have COVID-19, Bravo said.
Of the 48, all but one had underlying medical conditions, Bravo said.
A fifth of the cases are connected to outbreaks at several long-term health-care centers, while 19% were people in the agriculture or food-production industry.
The first two confirmed cases were reported March 12.
Statewide there have been 14,637 cases and 824 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Kittitas County has 14 cases, while 17 have tested positive and three died in Klickitat County.
How does the number of cases break down by ethnicity?
Bravo said of the 733 positive cases for which the county has collected data on race and ethnicity, 59% are Hispanic/Latino, 34% white, 2% Native American, and 1% each for Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Asian and African-American.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Communities Survey shows that in 2018, Hispanics and Latinos represented 49.9% of the county’s population, with non-Hispanic whites at 42.6%, Native Americans at 3.3%, Asian 0.9% and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander at 0.1%.