Temporary changes are planned this week at the State Fair Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination center in Yakima.
The Yakima vaccination center will be moved to the old Astria Regional Medical Center parking lot at 110 S. Ninth Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays, and will resume regular hours of operation at State Fair Park on Monday.
The State Fair Park COVID testing site will be closed Thursday through Saturday, and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.
During the Yakima closure, community members can go to the Sunnyside Community Center testing site. It operates Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Tuesdays when it is open from noon-6 p.m.
The Fair Food Fest is planned for Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park.
Cases
The Yakima Health District reported 68 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,360 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425.
Eleven people were hospitalized Tuesday, with one intubated. As of Tuesday, 30,139 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 106.5 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 18-31.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 63.7% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 54.8% of people ages 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 47% are fully vaccinated.
Mobile clinics
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Wednesday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Valley Middle School, 1500 S. 75th Ave., Yakima.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Valley College, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carniceria Coalcoman y Taqueria, 229 Division St., Grandview.
Thursday
9 a.m. to noon, Rainier Square, 2702 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., JAV Connections LLC, 1103 Yakima Valley Highway, Suite A, Sunnyside.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Don Cheo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1514 S. First St., Yakima.
Friday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wapato High School, 1202 S Camas Ave., Wapato.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.