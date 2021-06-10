The Yakima COVID-19 vaccine site is moving to the Yakima Valley Emergency Management parking lot in Union Gap on Thursday and Sunday, not the old Astria Regional location as previously announced.
The new, temporary location is at 2403 S. 18th St., Union Gap. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday before moving back to State Fair Park. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
People can check YakimaVaccines.org for additional vaccine locations.
The Fair Food Fest is planned for Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park.
Mobile clinics also are planned at the following locations:
Thursday
• 9 a.m. to noon, Rainier Square, 2702 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., JAV Connections LLC, 1103 Yakima Valley Highway, Suite A, Sunnyside.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Don Cheo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1514 S. First St., Yakima.
Friday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wapato High School, 1202 S Camas Ave., Wapato.