July 16 Covid-19 test
Leiana Smith, a registered nurse, left, takes a sample from Gustavo Carrillo at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the parking lot of 2001 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.

The county has had 12,873 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima County Health District.

Eleven people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with three intubated. A total of 11,963 people have recovered, up by 23 since yesterday. 

Yakima County had 82 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 3-16. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. 

Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan Oct. 13.