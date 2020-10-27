Yakima County health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,873 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima County Health District.
Eleven people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with three intubated. A total of 11,963 people have recovered, up by 23 since yesterday.
Yakima County had 82 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 3-16. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan Oct. 13.