Yakima County passed another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as the total number of cases exceeded 24,000.
County health officials reported 211 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths. Saturday’s report brings the total number of cases since mid-March to 24,112, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County’s total number of cases passed the 23,000 mark on Jan. 10, according to the health district.
The total number of deaths remains at 331, according to the health district, while 40 people were reported hospitalized Saturday, a decrease of one from Friday. Of those hospitalized, four were intubated, an increase of one, the Health District reported.
County health officials said 18,180 people have recovered, which means that they are neither hospitalized nor dead at least 28 days since they tested positive.
Yakima County has averaged 160 new cases a day in the past seven days, based on Health District numbers.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state’s reopening plan. All regions in the state are of Phase 1, with Yakima County’s infection rate the highest of the counties in the region, as well as the state. From Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, the county’s per capita rate of new cases was 1,029.1 per 100,000.