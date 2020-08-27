Yakima County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as more business activity was allowed to resume.
Cases have been under 50 for 12 straight days, an improvement from earlier this summer when daily case counts were in the triple digits. Since mid-March, Yakima County has had 11,563 confirmed cases.
The daily average this week is 31, down from 44 the week before.
Deaths remained at 224 on Thursday, with 17 people hospitalized and one intubated. A total of 10,115 people have recovered.
Improving trends convinced officials to allow more activities this week, which changes taking effect on Thursday. Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan.
Breweries, restaurants and taprooms can open their doors to indoor seating with appropriate social distancing and 25% capacity, after filing updated reopening plans with the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. Churches can have indoor services at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, along with more people at outdoor services.
Fitness classes of five or fewer people can meet outside. Social gatherings are allowed outside, limited to five or fewer people from outside of the household, once per week. Physical distancing should be maintained.
Full guidance for these and other activities is available on the Safe Start Yakima website.