There were 1,506 cases of COVID-19 reported in Yakima County as of Tuesday, including three new deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The numbers are part of a trend that led the state's health officer to call the county "troublesome."
The county health district reported 52 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with all but one having underlying health conditions.
Confirmed cases increased by 66 since Monday evening's report.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, while 347 were confirmed to have recovered.
Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 have leveled off in the past three weeks to about 200 a day, state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
But she said not all parts of the state were seeing the same leveling or decline, with Yakima among the exceptions.
“The activity does look really different throughout the state. There’s variable activity,” she said.
In King County, for example, the epidemiologic curve was showing a “nice decline,” with the number of new cases dropping each day. But there are “a few areas in the state that look troublesome,” said Lofy.
She pointed first to Yakima County, where there was still an increase in activity each day. She said this could be tied to the number of tests being done, “but they’re certainly not seeing any sort of a decline at this point.”
Similarly, Lofy said that Skagit County wasn’t showing any decrease in its daily COVID-19 activity, either.
The number of new cases in Yakima County appears to be steadily increasing. In the first five days of April, the county had 161 new cases of COVID-19, compared to 264 new cases in the first five days of May, according to Yakima Health District reports.
Yakima County has the highest rate of cases on the West Coast, but maintains a similar testing rate.
As of Monday, Yakima County had tested 2.8% of the local population, compared to 3% statewide and 2.9% in King County, DOH data shows. Among those tested, 19.9% were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, compared to 7.1% statewide.
The high rate is attributed to outbreaks in long-term care facilities and the county's large number of essential workers — 63% of jobs here are deemed essential, compared to 54% statewide, according to job figures from the first quarter of 2018 provided by the Yakima County Development Association.