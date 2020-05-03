The Yakima Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing Yakima County’s total to 1,411 as the state prepares to ease restrictions on outdoor recreation.
Yakima County had the highest rate of infection on the West Coast as of Saturday, at 519 per 100,000 people. With the cases reported Sunday, that rate is now up to 542 per 100,000 people.
Local health officials have pointed to relatively high rates of testing and essential workers in the county as an explanation for the high rates, along with outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities: Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap; Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish; Emerald Care in Wapato; and Willow Springs Care, Good Samaritan, Garden Village and Landmark Care Center, all in Yakima.
Health officials reported a total of 338 people who have recovered from the disease, up from 305 Saturday. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in the county, which has had 48 such deaths so far.
Among those who’ve recovered was the lone positive test at Yakima’s Union Gospel Mission, according to mission CEO Mike Johnson. Mission staff identified 14 people the patient, a guest at the mission, came into contact with and have contacted most of them. None were symptomatic. Still, Johnson said he is dissatisfied with the lack of clear guidance from local and state agencies that don’t want to mandate quarantine-by-force among the homeless, saying it “places us in a tricky spot.”
“How do we protect everyone else?” he said. “We really dodged a bullet.”
Meanwhile, a few aspects of life in Washington will return to something closer to the previous normal this week.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that recreational fishing and golf would be permitted and 100 state parks would reopen Tuesday. The list includes Yakima Sportsman State Park in Yakima County; Olmstead Place, Ginkgo Petrified Forest and Wanapum state parks in Kittitas County; Brooks Memorial and Goldendale Observatory state parks in Klickitat County; Potholes State Park in Grant County; and Sacajawea State Park in Franklin County.
Fort Simcoe State Park in Yakima County will remain closed, as will Maryhill State Park in Klickitat County, though the watercraft launch at the latter will reopen.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to correct the number of new cases to 60.