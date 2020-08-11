The Yakima Health District reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking 17 consecutive days of newly confirmed case counts under 100.
There were no new deaths Tuesday.
The new numbers bring county counts since mid-March to 10,982 confirmed cases and 205 deaths.
Hospitalizations remained steady Tuesday, with 22 people hospitalized and five intubated. A total of 8,819 have recovered from the virus.
The numbers are improvement from earlier this summer, when daily case counts were frequently in the triple digits.
The governor's office has placed a pause on counties moving to the next phase of the "Safe Start" reopening plan, though additional activity has been allowed in Yakima County this month. Curbside library check-outs, lap swimming and brewery-winery outdoor seating are now permitted. Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-step reopening plan.
Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. From July 23 to Aug. 5, the rate in Yakima County was 277 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.