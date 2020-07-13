Yakima County recorded 98 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Monday.
The new numbers bring the total count of cases since mid-March to 8,676, including 174 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Hospitalizations also rose overnight, with 38 individuals hospitalized countywide compared to 31 Sunday. Two people were intubated.
Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to the Trump administration seeking an extension of approval and funding for Washington National Guard members in emergency response to the pandemic through the end of the year. More than 1,000 guard members are supporting efforts from testing to food bank operations.
In Yakima County, the National Guard assists the Yakima Health District in testing for the virus.
As of last week, local testing was extended to anyone with symptoms for the virus, no matter how mild, and anyone without symptoms who has a high risk of exposure, such as those with a COVID-19-positive person in their household or people exposed in outbreak settings.
Community testing was previously focused only on people with symptoms.
Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish and State Fair Park in Yakima. Call 211 for more information.
Testing also is offered at local hospitals and medical clinics.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— Janelle Retka