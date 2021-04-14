Editor's note: The Yakima Health District originally reported 101 new cases on Wednesday, but corrected the number on Thursday to 91. This story has been updated to reflect the change.
The Yakima Health District reported 91 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 29,743 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 397.
Nineteen people were hospitalized Wednesday, with four people intubated.
As of Wednesday, 27,867 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
The governor’s office announced Monday that Yakima County will be staying in Phase 3 for at least the next three weeks. The next evaluation is on May 3.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 259.5 cases per 100,000 people from March 23 to April 5.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need transportation help getting to the site should call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of other providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.