FILE — Signs mark lanes for people to use when arriving for free COVID-19 testing at a new community testing site on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Sunnyside Community Center in Sunnyside, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The Yakima Health District reported 86 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with two new deaths.

The county’s total is 25,086 since mid-March, with deaths at 344.

Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, with two people intubated.

As of Tuesday, 19,968 people have recovered.

Yakima County had 968.5 per 100,000 people from Jan. 2-15.

Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. The state updates reopening metrics on Friday.

Testing centers

Community-based COVID-19 testing sites at Yakima State Fair Park and Sunnyside Community Center will have a delayed open on Wednesday due to forecasted snow.

Each site is expected to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain open until 3 p.m., the Yakima Health District said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Individuals with pre-scheduled appointments in the morning will be contacted to reschedule.

For more information, visit the health district's website at www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites.

Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka