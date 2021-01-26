The Yakima Health District reported 86 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with two new deaths.
The county’s total is 25,086 since mid-March, with deaths at 344.
Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, with two people intubated.
As of Tuesday, 19,968 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 968.5 per 100,000 people from Jan. 2-15.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. The state updates reopening metrics on Friday.
Testing centers
Community-based COVID-19 testing sites at Yakima State Fair Park and Sunnyside Community Center will have a delayed open on Wednesday due to forecasted snow.
Each site is expected to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain open until 3 p.m., the Yakima Health District said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Individuals with pre-scheduled appointments in the morning will be contacted to reschedule.
For more information, visit the health district's website at www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites.