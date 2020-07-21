Yakima County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one new death.
Since mid-March, the Yakima Health District has recorded a total of 9,693 confirmed cases.
Of those, 7,462 people have recovered and 180 have died.
There were 31 people hospitalized countywide Tuesday, including four intubated – a slight uptick from 30 hospitalized and two intubated the day prior.
Registration-free COVID-19 testing will be offered this week at the Yakima YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center, 3800 River Road in Yakima. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St., Sunnyside, and State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima. Testing is free and open to anyone who has symptoms or has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Appointments are strongly encouraged; call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.