Yakima County reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along two additional deaths.
The cases bring the county total since mid-March to 10,255. The death toll is now 193.
Hospitalizations went down overnight, from 37 countywide Monday to 33 Tuesday. Three individuals were intubated.
An additional 106 people had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday, for a total of 7,526.
The county recorded 81 new cases Monday and 43 Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District.
Studies update
A report by the state Department of Health on statewide COVID-19 patterns found Tuesday that Yakima County is among a small group of counties with downward trends in new cases. Still, the rate of positive tests in Eastern Washington remains high, which the study said “is expected when COVID-19 exposure is driving case counts more than changes in test availability.”
The study developed in partnership with the Institute for Disease Modeling, Microsoft and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, also found that statewide, the spread of the virus is above one – meaning for each positive case, more than one additional person is exposed to the virus.
In short, the virus continues to grow.
Surrounding counties
In neighboring Klickitat County, the 100th confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded Monday, according to a news release from the local health district.
Kittitas County is experiencing outbreaks in two long-term care facilities: Pacifica and Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab. Pacifica had 17 positive cases among residents, including four deaths to date, as well as six staff who tested positive for the virus.
At Prestige, 48 residents tested positive for COVID-19, including eight who died. Another 41 staff members are COVID-19-positve. The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is working with the centers to address the outbreaks.
The Kittitas County Health Department also reported Tuesday that all test results for individuals at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone came back negative, and a previous outbreak at Meadows Place was resolved after two staff members who previously tested positive recovered from the virus.