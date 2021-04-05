The Yakima Health District reported 50 additional coronavirus cases over Sunday and Monday, with no new deaths.
The case count was 41 on Sunday and nine on Monday.
The county’s total is 29,264 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 390.
Eleven people were hospitalized Monday, with two people intubated.
As of Monday, 27,436 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. To remain in Phase 3 beyond April 15, counties must have fewer than 200 new cases over a 14-day period.
Yakima County had 209 cases per 100,000 people from March 13-26.
Vaccine update
Vaccine eligibility has expanded to restaurant, food service, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone 60 and older; and anyone older than 16 with two or more underlying conditions.
They are added to people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections and public transit. Also included: people who are pregnant, those who have a disability that puts them at high risk, everyone 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible April 15. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or calling 1-800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.