The Yakima Health District reported 333 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Thursday.
The county has reported 19,764 cases of the virus and 291 deaths since mid-March. Among those confirmed infections, 14,545 people have recovered.
On Thursday, 57 people were hospitalized and six were intubated.
The county has reported an average of 235.7 new cases per day over the past seven days.
As of Wednesday, Yakima County had about 1,118 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, according to health district spokeswoman Lilián Bravo. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Community testing sites in Yakima and Sunnyside, which have seen huge demand in recent days surpassing planned daily capacity, will be closed Christmas. Both will be open Saturday. Visit the Yakima Health District website or call 211 for more information about local COVID testing.
The health district will not provide new totals on Christmas, and will resume reporting on Saturday.