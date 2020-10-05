Yakima County health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with no additional deaths.
The new count included Sunday’s numbers, with the last health district report having been Saturday.
The county has had 12,406 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 240 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Six people were hospitalized, with one person intubated.
As of Friday, 11,529 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 88.3 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.