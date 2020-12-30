Yakima County's COVID-19 death toll crossed a new milestone on Wednesday with 300 people lost.
It came one day after hospitalizations reached an all-time high in the county.
The county reached 100 deaths as numbers spiked in June. Two months later, the Yakima Health District reported the 200th death from the respiratory virus.
Hospitalizations dropped to 63 on Wednesday, with five people are incubated. The county had 70 people hospitalized on Tuesday, the highest number since the pandemic started.
Yakima Health District officials reported six new deaths and 336 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It's the fourth day since mid-December with more than 300 new cases and 21 new deaths have been reported over the last two weeks.
The county has had 20,748 coronavirus cases since mid-March, according to the health district. They've reported an average of nearly 208 cases per day over the past seven days.
A total of 15,166 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 897 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 7-20. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that Washington's latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings will be extended until at least Jan. 11.