Yakima County health officials reported 251 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and no new deaths.
The county has had 19,431 cases of the virus and 289 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District. A total of 14,445 people have recovered.
Fifty-five people were hospitalized Wednesday, with seven intubated – down slightly from Tuesday, when 58 were hospitalized and nine intubated.
The county has reported an average of 237.7 new cases per day over the past seven days.
As of Wednesday, Yakima County had about 1,118 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, according to health district spokeswoman Lilián Bravo. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Community testing sites in Yakima and Sunnyside, which have seen huge demand in recent days surpassing planned daily capacity, will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Visit the Yakima Health District website or call 211 for more information about local COVID testing.