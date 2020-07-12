Yakima County recorded 234 new cases of COVID-19 and three more coronavirus-related deaths since the last update Friday.
There was no update Saturday due to scheduled maintenance of the Yakima Health District website.
The new numbers bring the tally of COVID-19 cases since mid-March to 8,578, along with 171 deaths. A total of 5,459 people have recovered from the virus, marking 232 more recoveries since Friday.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 31 individuals hospitalized countywide, including three who were intubated.
-- Janelle Retka