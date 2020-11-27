The Yakima Health District reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday and no new deaths.
Among those, 61 cases were reported on Thursday, while 123 were from Friday, since the numbers were not updated on Thanksgiving day.
The county remains below its peak per-day average of 150 in June. But cases are climbing, with several triple-digit case counts this week, compared to 38 new cases a day in mid-August.
The county had 282.1 cases per 100,000 person population between Nov. 3-16. In late October, it surpassed 200 for the first time since mid-August. In mid-June it was as high as 753.3, while the state's goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
A total of 14,993 individuals in Yakima County have had COVID-19 since mid-March, according to the health district. Among them, 12,635 have recovered, while 260 have died.
As of Friday, 25 people were hospitalized with the virus. One person was intubated. That was an increase from Wednesday, when 22 people were hospitalized.
State data
Statewide, transmission of the virus is growing and case counts “have skyrocketed,” according to a Wednesday report by the state Department of Health.
The statewide proportion of Washington residents who currently have COVID-19 is higher than the state peak in late March. Improved treatment and a younger infected population than in March is likely the reason for fewer severe outcomes at present, it said.
Still, as of Nov. 8, each person infected with COVID-19 in the state is estimated to infect an average of about 1.5 people. The rate of infection is slightly higher in eastern Washington. The goal is a rate below one.
Between mid-September and mid-November, the seven-day rolling average of new case counts in eastern Washington had nearly quadrupled, the report added, while on the west side of the state it was even worse. Yakima County was listed among those experiencing “sharp increases.”
Cases are increasing among all age groups: most prominently among those 25-59, according to the report. But “rising trends in those over 60 are particularly concerning.” These individuals are more likely to be seriously ill and hospitalized, it said.
The report also warned that “the number of hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 has also risen sharply” since the start of the month, including ICU beds. This could lead to postponed non-urgent surgeries and reduced care for patients with and without COVID-19 if the trend continues.
“The situation is incredibly urgent and there is still time to turn the tide before our hospitals become overwhelmed,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in the statement. “When added up collectively, each action we take to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 matters—changing an in-person gathering to a remote one, wearing a mask around people who don’t live with us, washing our hands more often and staying home if we think we might be getting sick.”
Gov. Jay Inslee implemented new business restrictions last week in light of rising cases and hospitalizations. Health officials ask everyone not to gather indoors with people they don’t live with, and to keep outside gatherings small.